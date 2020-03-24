Zebra Capital Management LLC Buys 13,199 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,199 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 181,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

CORT stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.85 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 30.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CORT. BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.