Zebra Capital Management LLC Buys 1,927 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,677 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. 28.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of RBCAA stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.73. 62,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,878. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $52.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $74.05 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.286 per share. This is an increase from Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

