Zebra Capital Management LLC Buys 5,895 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Weis Markets worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 9.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 273,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after purchasing an additional 37,434 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the third quarter valued at about $580,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,829,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 23.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.24. 147,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,215. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $42.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

