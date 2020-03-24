Zebra Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Computer Programs & Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPSI stock traded up $1.63 on Monday, hitting $19.29. The stock had a trading volume of 126,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,433. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $248.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.35.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.99 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Computer Programs & Systems’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs & Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

