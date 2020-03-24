Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Innospec makes up approximately 0.9% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IOSP traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,792. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.71 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $390.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

