Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC)

Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. National General makes up approximately 1.3% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of National General worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in National General by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of National General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of National General by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of National General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of National General by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

Get National General alerts:

Shares of NGHC stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 419,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,791. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.66. National General Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. National General had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that National General Holdings Corp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. National General’s dividend payout ratio is 7.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NGHC. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of National General from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

National General Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.