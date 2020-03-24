Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $467,000 Position in Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nextgen Healthcare were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 473,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 66,935 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nextgen Healthcare alerts:

In other Nextgen Healthcare news, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 328,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,647.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.26 per share, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,575 shares of company stock worth $143,476. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NXGN. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

NXGN stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.31. 469,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,689. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $467.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Nextgen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextgen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextgen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.