Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $486,000 Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in National HealthCare by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 93,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after buying an additional 29,032 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 2,072.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 22,716 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 9,082.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares during the period.

Shares of NHC stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.04. The stock had a trading volume of 92,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,373. National HealthCare Co. has a 12 month low of $56.54 and a 12 month high of $89.54.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $253.88 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

