Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $503,000 Stake in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,729,000 after acquiring an additional 44,429 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 769,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,591,000 after acquiring an additional 38,996 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,802 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 365,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 168,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 27,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Scholastic stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,158. The company has a market capitalization of $737.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.15 and a beta of 0.81. Scholastic Corp has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $373.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.10 million. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scholastic Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

