Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $532,000 Stake in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI)

Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Trueblue worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trueblue by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 672,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,190,000 after acquiring an additional 79,434 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Trueblue by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 23,477 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Trueblue by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 574,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Trueblue by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised Trueblue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of TBI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.07. 382,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Trueblue Inc has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $25.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.92.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Trueblue had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trueblue Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

