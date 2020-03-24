Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $597,000 Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 85.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,163 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 483.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 37,792 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,655,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.51. 597,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,109. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $100.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SUPN shares. ValuEngine raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.