Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $634,000 Stock Position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 213.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,763 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Macatawa Bank worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 18.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCBC traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $6.37. 175,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,605. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $240.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 33.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.76 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from Macatawa Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCBC. TheStreet downgraded Macatawa Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

