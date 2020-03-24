Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $635,000 Stake in Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 13.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 38.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after buying an additional 14,269 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSBI traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 265,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,814. The firm has a market cap of $373.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.33. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 17.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $272,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $85,656.00. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSBI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Midland States Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

