Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $726,000 Position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Zebra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 55,315.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 140,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 22,734 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $1,754,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYKE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sykes Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.74. 349,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,680. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $425.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

