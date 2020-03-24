Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $909,000 Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Otter Tail accounts for about 0.8% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 71.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Otter Tail by 67.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Otter Tail by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Otter Tail by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

OTTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

OTTR traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $36.98. The company had a trading volume of 187,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,764. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $57.74.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $215.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.40 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 11.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.20%.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

