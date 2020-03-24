Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $927,000 Stake in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Zebra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. Universal Forest Products comprises 0.8% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Forest Products were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,382,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,949,000 after buying an additional 161,099 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,639,000 after buying an additional 19,414 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after buying an additional 203,350 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,436,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 276,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after buying an additional 161,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Forest Products news, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $427,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Wooldridge bought 1,000 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFPI stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.52. 402,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,909. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.71. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $998.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

