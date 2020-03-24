Zebra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Ingles Markets worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMKTA. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 97,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 61,425 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 26,370 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Ingles Markets Profile
Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
