Zebra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Ingles Markets worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMKTA. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 97,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 61,425 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 26,370 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of IMKTA traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.57. The stock had a trading volume of 177,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,648. The company has a market cap of $771.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

