Zebra Capital Management LLC Invests $515,000 in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 964.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth about $1,179,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Sally Beauty by 15.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 933,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after acquiring an additional 124,437 shares in the last quarter.

SBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.14.

Shares of NYSE:SBH traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,665,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $21.98.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $980.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.21 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 376.67% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $95,013.00. Also, Chairman Robert R. Mcmaster acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $55,575.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 67,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,070.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 28,150 shares of company stock worth $357,508 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

