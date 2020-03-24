Zebra Capital Management LLC Invests $566,000 in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF)

Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 508.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 58,346 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 3,520.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acushnet alerts:

NYSE GOLF traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $21.15. 593,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,124. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.20. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $368.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.66 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.