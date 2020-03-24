Zebra Capital Management LLC Invests $616,000 in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 624.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 851,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after acquiring an additional 734,285 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.3% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,721,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,681,000 after acquiring an additional 430,304 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 853.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 443,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 397,213 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,659,000. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 3,164,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,399,000 after purchasing an additional 219,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCO stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.19. 1,484,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,450. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.41. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PDCO shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Patterson Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

