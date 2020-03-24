Zebra Capital Management LLC Invests $691,000 in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 25,416 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 333.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 219,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 169,104 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,094,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 78,540 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 34,502 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.13. The stock had a trading volume of 349,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,796. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.54. The company has a market capitalization of $672.20 million, a PE ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.72. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

