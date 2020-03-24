Zebra Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Zebra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,973 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Insight Enterprises comprises approximately 1.3% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.54. 296,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,108. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSIT. ValuEngine raised Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor acquired 2,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.94 per share, for a total transaction of $109,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $181,906.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

