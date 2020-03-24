Zebra Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN)

Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000. Denny’s comprises 1.0% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Denny’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Denny’s by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Denny’s by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Denny’s by 329.0% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 96,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 74,194 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Denny’s by 206.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,509,000 after buying an additional 725,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Denny’s during the third quarter worth about $5,694,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DENN stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.91. 1,923,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,565. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.06. Denny’s Corp has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $306.43 million, a PE ratio of 3.11, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.24.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $113.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.17 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s Corp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DENN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $680,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,308.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

