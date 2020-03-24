Zebra Capital Management LLC Makes New $729,000 Investment in Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB)

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000. Pacific City Financial accounts for about 0.6% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific City Financial by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific City Financial by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific City Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific City Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific City Financial by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Pacific City Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Don Rhee acquired 8,145 shares of Pacific City Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $92,201.40.

PCB stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.65. 25,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,154. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88. Pacific City Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Pacific City Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%.

Pacific City Financial Company Profile

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

