Zebra Capital Management LLC Makes New $966,000 Investment in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000. Kennedy-Wilson comprises approximately 0.9% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 56,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KW. ValuEngine cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Shares of KW traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 997,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.65. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 39.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 28.21%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

