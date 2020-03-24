Zebra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of TriCo Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,546,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,924,000 after purchasing an additional 76,897 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,384,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,502,000 after acquiring an additional 246,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 590,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,096,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 520,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 32,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of TCBK stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.49. 258,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,398. The stock has a market cap of $790.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.08. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

