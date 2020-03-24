Zebra Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,755 Shares of RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 97.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 13,755 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of RadNet worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in RadNet by 8,824.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in RadNet by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.77. 848,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,770. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $420.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.93. RadNet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. RadNet had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RadNet Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

RDNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of RadNet from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

