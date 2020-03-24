Zebra Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,584 Shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in TTEC by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 18,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TTEC by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,622,000 after acquiring an additional 30,212 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in TTEC by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,071,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.86. TTEC Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $461.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.18 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 4.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTEC shares. ValuEngine upgraded TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen started coverage on TTEC in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on TTEC in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

