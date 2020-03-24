Zebra Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,851 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. CSG Systems International makes up 0.7% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Sidoti raised CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised CSG Systems International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CSG Systems International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other news, CEO Bret C. Griess sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $1,556,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,197,906.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.59. The stock had a trading volume of 330,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.94. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $58.69.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $236.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.50 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.