Zebra Capital Management LLC Purchases 547 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Inter Parfums comprises about 0.7% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after buying an additional 111,537 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 313,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,672,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 175,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,463. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average of $68.87.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 69.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPAR. Cfra dropped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Inter Parfums from $76.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson cut Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,800 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $283,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $283,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

