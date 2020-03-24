Zebra Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,818 Shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 91.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Hooker Furniture worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture in the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 274.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

Shares of Hooker Furniture stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.52. 59,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $161.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $31.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOFT. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of Hooker Furniture from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.