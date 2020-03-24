Zebra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 108.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,749 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.8% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Peoples Bancorp worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 151.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 39,134 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ PEBO traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $404.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.00. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.28.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.10 million. Analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEBO shares. DA Davidson raised Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.