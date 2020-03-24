Zebra Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Zebra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alexander’s during the third quarter worth $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the third quarter valued at about $537,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 38.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the third quarter valued at about $6,067,000. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALX stock traded up $6.80 on Monday, hitting $242.45. The stock had a trading volume of 14,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,098. The business has a 50 day moving average of $309.03 and a 200 day moving average of $332.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 15.77 and a quick ratio of 15.77. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.68 and a 12-month high of $394.70.

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

