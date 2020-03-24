Zebra Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI)

Zebra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in HNI by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 12,432 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 453,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,743 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HNI by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in HNI by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $33,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HNI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.93. The stock had a trading volume of 250,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,382. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.18. The company has a market capitalization of $922.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.17. HNI Corp has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. HNI had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $616.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HNI Corp will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.10%.

HNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

