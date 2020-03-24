Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 1,516 Shares of Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL)

Zebra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,552 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Gamco Investors worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Gamco Investors during the third quarter valued at about $313,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gamco Investors by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 91,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gamco Investors by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gamco Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gamco Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gamco Investors alerts:

GBL stock traded down $2.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.31. 38,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,782. Gamco Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $22.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $333.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.28 million during the quarter. Gamco Investors had a return on equity of 282.23% and a net margin of 26.23%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Gamco Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

In other Gamco Investors news, Director Leslie B. Daniels purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $151,900.00. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gamco Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gamco Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamco Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.