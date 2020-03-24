Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 352 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 222,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,427,000 after acquiring an additional 34,711 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. 48.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CorVel alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine cut CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.20. The stock had a trading volume of 67,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.53. The stock has a market cap of $978.02 million, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.86. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $96.45.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 7.96%.

In related news, CMO Diane Blaha sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Judd Jessup sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $52,094.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,219.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,545. Insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.