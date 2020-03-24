Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 686 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Zebra Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in FormFactor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 64,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in FormFactor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in FormFactor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in FormFactor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.27. 746,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,860. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.57. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.99 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $351,368.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,108,196.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $259,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,856 shares of company stock worth $1,906,269. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FORM shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

