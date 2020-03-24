Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 88,929 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA)

Zebra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 88,929 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of SIGA Technologies worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 30,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

SIGA stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.56. 251,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,184. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $6.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.06.

SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is engaged in the development and commercialization of solutions for various unmet medical needs and biothreats. The Company’s lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug that targets orthopoxviruses infections. TPOXX is a small-molecule drug delivered to the Strategic Stockpile under the Project BioShield Act of 2004 (Project BioShield).

