Zebra Capital Management LLC Takes $690,000 Position in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Perdoceo Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRDO. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRDO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perdoceo Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Perdoceo Education stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.87. 778,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.59. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $158.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.