Zebra Capital Management LLC Takes $845,000 Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,134 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. LHC Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,447 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $229,845,000 after purchasing an additional 461,754 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth about $18,915,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 369,951 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,964,000 after purchasing an additional 67,405 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 195,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,940,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 111,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 48,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,306. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.41 and a 12-month high of $159.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $531.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.57 million. Analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHCG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens lowered their price target on LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.45.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.