Zen Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $229.00 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zen Protocol has traded up 156.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $220,145.64 and $229.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.89 or 0.02653998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00183827 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00033078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034398 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 85.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00050757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

ZP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.