ZIP (ASX:Z1P) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.19

Zip Co Ltd (ASX:Z1P) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$1.19 ($0.84) and last traded at A$1.29 ($0.91), with a volume of 7235655 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.23 ($0.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 504.71, a quick ratio of 61.05 and a current ratio of 61.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.65 million and a PE ratio of -12.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$3.64.

ZIP Company Profile (ASX:Z1P)

Zip Co Limited provides point-of-sale credit and digital payment services to consumers and merchants in Australia and New Zealand. It offers integrated retail finance solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses across various industries through online and in-store. The company provides zip Pay and zip Money, which are digital wallets that enable customers to buy now and pay them over time for purchases online and in-store; and Pocketbook, a mobile app that automatically categorizes spending.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for ZIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.