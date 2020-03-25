-$0.53 EPS Expected for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) to announce ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). BioXcel Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.80). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.18.

BTAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Shares of BTAI traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.38. 493,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,433. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $357.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 17,295 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

