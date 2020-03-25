$142.13 Million in Sales Expected for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) will post sales of $142.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.58 million and the lowest is $140.75 million. Cogent Communications reported sales of $134.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year sales of $580.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $570.32 million to $590.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $619.84 million, with estimates ranging from $592.38 million to $642.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $140.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

In related news, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $475,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,428.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,034 shares of company stock worth $645,271. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 447.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI traded up $5.98 on Friday, hitting $73.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,526. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.13. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $51.73 and a fifty-two week high of $87.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 347.37%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

