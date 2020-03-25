$200.82 Million in Sales Expected for Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) to post $200.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Trex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $203.69 million and the lowest is $199.60 million. Trex reported sales of $179.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year sales of $853.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $838.50 million to $870.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $958.10 million, with estimates ranging from $945.86 million to $971.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trex had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. Benchmark started coverage on Trex in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Trex from $102.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Trex from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.10.

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,776 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $267,578.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,109.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,222,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,316,070.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,218 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,787,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,581,000.

Shares of NYSE TREX traded up $13.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.83. 1,177,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.85. Trex has a 52-week low of $56.22 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.56 and its 200-day moving average is $90.93.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

