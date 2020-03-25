$34.06 Million in Sales Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will announce $34.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.60 million. BioDelivery Sciences International posted sales of $19.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year sales of $161.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $153.00 million to $168.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $212.87 million, with estimates ranging from $208.51 million to $217.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. BioDelivery Sciences International had a positive return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.40. 843,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,369. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $7.21.

In other news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 554,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 42,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $251,267.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,631.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,978 shares of company stock valued at $993,980 in the last quarter. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,997,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after buying an additional 52,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,873,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after buying an additional 341,106 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after buying an additional 451,542 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,954 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 122,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 668.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,111,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 966,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

