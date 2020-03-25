-$4.81 EPS Expected for Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($4.81) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Beigene’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($5.26) and the highest is ($4.43). Beigene reported earnings per share of ($2.81) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Beigene will report full-year earnings of ($18.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($27.89) to ($12.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($14.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($20.45) to ($6.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Beigene.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.25 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 221.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.41%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.52) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Beigene in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Beigene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

NASDAQ:BGNE traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.27. The stock had a trading volume of 381,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,222. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Beigene has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $210.35.

In other Beigene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $256,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,784,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total transaction of $785,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,395,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,141,441.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Beigene by 660.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Beigene in the fourth quarter valued at $67,449,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Beigene in the fourth quarter valued at $4,144,000. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in Beigene by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beigene by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

