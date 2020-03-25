$90,000.00 in Sales Expected for aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) will announce $90,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120,000.00 and the lowest is $50,000.00. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year sales of $430,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $600,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.27 million, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $8.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover aTyr Pharma.

LIFE has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

aTyr Pharma stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,587. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.42.

In related news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 254,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,016,000.00. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIFE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

