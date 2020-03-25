Abcam (OTCMKTS:AEMMY) Upgraded to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Abcam (OTCMKTS:AEMMY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Abcam stock remained flat at $$5.53 during trading hours on Monday. 339 shares of the stock were exchanged.
About Abcam
Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.