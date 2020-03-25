Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Lowered to $188.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.63.

Accenture stock traded up $13.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.85. 4,684,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,434. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.72. The company has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Accenture will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

In related news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

